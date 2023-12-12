HeadsUp: Temporary December 13 closure planned for WY 28 roads between Farson, Lander

(South Pass, WY) – WY 28 South Pass roads between Farson and Lander will be closed from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM tomorrow, December 13, according to a post shared on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

This closure is to provide service crews time and safety to recover an overturned commercial vehicle, the post informs.

Troopers will be on scene, and the WHP would like to remind drivers that running a road closed gate carries a fine of up to $750.

The post also urges folks to “please use the Wyoming 511 app for updates and alternative routes.”