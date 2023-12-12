More

    #HeadsUp: Temporary December 13 closure planned for WY 28 roads between Farson, Lander

    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    h/t WHP

    This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

    (South Pass, WY) – WY 28 South Pass roads between Farson and Lander will be closed from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM tomorrow, December 13, according to a post shared on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

    This closure is to provide service crews time and safety to recover an overturned commercial vehicle, the post informs.

    Troopers will be on scene, and the WHP would like to remind drivers that running a road closed gate carries a fine of up to $750.

    The post also urges folks to “please use the Wyoming 511 app for updates and alternative routes.”

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.