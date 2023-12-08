South Pass roads were ‘a mess’ on December 7, WYDOT reports; sulfur truck slid off the road

(South Pass, WY) – WY 28 South Pass roads were “a mess” yesterday, December 7, due to sustained high winds of 30+ mph and winter conditions, according to a post shared on the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page.

While the WY 28 roads were not completely shut down, a “no unnecessary travel” advisory was in effect yesterday into Friday morning, in addition to a Level 1 chain law.

Reported 70+ mph wind gusts, reduced visibility, and slick roads ultimately led to a one vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer that was hauling molten sulfur, according the December 8 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office call log, which also states that Wyoming Highway Patrol assisted with the call.

Advertisement

h/t WYDOT District 5 Facebook page

The WYDOT District 5 Facebook post confirmed as much, stating that the semi-truck “slid backwards down the hill, then rolled off over the back of milepost 49 in the Beaver Creek area.”

No injuries were reported in the accident.

WY 28 roads are currently open with no restrictions, and you can get up to date road information from WYDOT, here.