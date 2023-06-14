HeadsUp: Paving crew scheduled for hot-mix patching in Fremont County

A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is scheduled for hot-mix patching work beginning today, June 14, in Fremont County.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt patching work is scheduled June 14-15 on the Moneta service road adjacent to US20/26 near Moneta; June 19-20 on WY28 over South Pass; June 21-22 and June 26 to the Riverton area (WY789 over Beaver Creek, south of Riverton, WY789 near Riverton, and West Main Street in Riverton); and June 27 on US287 north of Lander.

More than 2,900 tons of hot-mix patching asphalt is planned in Fremont County.

The WYDOT paving operation consists of a paving crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling the hot asphalt pavement.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the paving operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety’s sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT South District 5 Paving Foreman Sam Carpenter of South Pass.