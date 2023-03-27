HeadsUp: Lighting system upgrades underway at Diversion Dam Rest Area west of Riverton

A $292,000 project is underway to upgrade overhead lighting at the Diversion Dam Rest Area west of Riverton.

Diversion Dam Rest Area is 38 miles west of Riverton on US26/287.

The project includes replacing 16 overhead lights and poles with newer and more cost-efficient LED luminaires and poles. New concrete bases and wiring will also be installed, along with new electric service points.

Motorists using the rest area should expect construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., 5-6 days a week. “During this time, motorists will encounter workers and equipment in the rest area,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Douglas Etsinger of Riverton.

“The rest area will remain open during the upgrades, and lighting will be maintained. A 2-day shutdown is expected when the old lights are phased out and the new ones are made operational,” Etsinger said.

The project has a completion date of Oct. 31, 2023.