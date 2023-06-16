HeadsUp: Drivers urged to use caution during June 17 Lander Reverse Triathlon

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Reverse Triathlon will be taking place on the morning of Saturday, June 17.

Please use caution in and around town and watch for runners and cyclists.

If you are driving past the swimming pool on Saturday morning, please slow down and watch for event traffic control. The swimming pool and adjacent parking lot will serve as a hub for athlete transition.

Runners will be on Dabich, Smith, Spriggs, and Baldwin.

Cyclists will be on Dabich, Smith, Baldwin, Squaw, Hwy 131 to the water treatment plant, Fremont, and 9th Street.

Youth runners will be on N 9th Street, Sweetwater, and 7th.