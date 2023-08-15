HeadsUp: Asphalt slurry seal project, various road closures begin Wednesday in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – 71 Construction and their sub-consultant will be in various areas to place slurry seal asphalt preservation coats starting tomorrow, August 16, through Saturday, August 19 according to posts shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

Notice has been given to residents on the affected streets, the post states, and roadways shown on the maps below will be closed for 3 to 6 hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

August 16: Fir Street, Juniper Drive, Redwood Drive, N 12 Street E, Belinda Drive, Yvonne Drive, N 1 Street

August 17: Pinecrest Street, portion of Mary Anne Drive, East Park Avenue, East Lincoln Avenue

August 18: Forest Drive, E Forest Drive, N Forest Drive, N 2 Street, E Fremont Avenue

August 19: E Jackson Avenue, N 3 Street

h/t City of Riverton h/t City of Riverton



“Please do not go around any barricades after the slurry seal coat has been placed down!”