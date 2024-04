(Lander, WY) – The Caroline’s Carts Community Celebration is going on right now at Mr. D’s in Lander, and the festivities will go until 1:00 PM. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 News

Caroline’s Carts is a program that makes adaptive shopping carts created for special needs individuals, and both Mr. D’s and Safeway stores in Lander will now each have one of these carts.

You can hear more about it right here on KOVE's Coffee Time!

