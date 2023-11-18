HappeningNow: RHS Key Club Thanksgiving meal giveaway

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Key Club is currently giving away free Thanksgiving meals in the RHS parking lot.

Key Club Advisor Francesca Jones says that they have 100 meals to give out and will be here until the last basket is given away.

Each basket feeds approximately 8-10 people so be sure to stop by, grab a meal and thank the RHS Key Club on your way out!

(Editor’s Note: This giveaway was previously described as being put on by the RHS Key Club and the Soldiers House of Fremont County, but this was just a Key Club event; they are partnering for the Riverton community meal on Thanksgiving and one of the folks from Soldiers House was present today helping with the giveaway.)