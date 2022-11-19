HappeningNow: RHS Key Club, community members prepare boxes of Thanksgiving dinners

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Key Club and community members are currently assembling 250 boxes of Thanksgiving dinners and handing them out to community members today, November 19. A line is already forming at the high school.

To get in the pickup line, head north on College View towards the hospital, turn east (right) on Sunset, and enter using the first entrance to Riverton High School, and proceed to the front of RHS. You will be met by people ready to put a food box in your vehicle. Just open your trunk or let us know where you would like us to put your box. You don’t need to get out of your vehicle. This will keep the line moving.

Click here to read our earlier post.

Advertisement