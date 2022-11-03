RHS Key Club hosting annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner on November 19

The Riverton High School Key Club is hosting its 16th annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. They will assemble and hand out (like last year), with help from community volunteers, 250 food boxes/meal kits comprised of ingredients to make a complete Thanksgiving meal.

A whole turkey, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, a pie, rolls, green bean casserole ingredients, sweet potato casserole ingredients, etc. are included in each kit.

These are free for those in need in our community. If you could benefit from a box, please plan on coming to the front of Riverton High School on Saturday, November 19, starting at 3:45 p.m. Please share this information with those you know who could also benefit. They will distribute the boxes in a drive-thru format. Each car will only be allowed one box so that they can help as many families as possible in our community.

Because so many people expressed joy in helping with this dinner in the past, they wanted to bring back that opportunity. So, they will have a food box packing party at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, in the RHS Commons (main building). All are welcome to join in!

The only way this outreach can happen is with the help of many generous local community members, businesses, and service organizations. Last year, they HELPED FEED OVER 2000 PEOPLE with the 250 food boxes. The food boxes are each estimated to feed about 8-10 people. The recipient families were then able to invest in their own Thanksgiving meal by doing their own cooking.

“We are so honored to do this again with your help!”

Please – if you need food, come pick up a box. There are community friends ready to help you in thanksgiving for all the blessings in their lives.

To get in the pickup line, head north on College View towards the hospital, turn east on Sunset, and enter using the first entrance to Riverton High School, and proceed to the front of RHS. You will be met by people ready to put a food box in your car. Just open your trunk or let us know where you would like us to put your box. You don’t need to get out of your vehicle. This will keep the line moving.

