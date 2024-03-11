Lander City Council to consider four resolutions setting rules for local parks during regular meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes a public hearing for an ordinance determining the mill levies needed to raise sufficient money to meet the current expenses of the City of Lander for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The council will consider approving the ordinance later in the meeting.

The council will consider five other ordinances Tuesday too, including:

-an ordinance on third reading rezoning two lots in the 700 block of Garfield from Residential to Commercial

-an ordinance on third reading annexing and zoning a portion of a lot at 710 Robbie’s View

-an ordinance on second reading vacating a partial alley adjacent to 473 South Fourth Street

-an ordinance on second reading amending the municipal judge portion of the town code

-an ordinance on second reading amending the sale and licensing and use of alcoholic malt beverages section of the town code

Tuesday’s agenda also includes four resolutions setting rules for local parks.

Under new business, the council will consider:

-an amendment to the Wind River Visitors Council Joint Powers Agreement

-a resolution authorizing the replacement of the bleachers at the Little League field at City Park

-a $165,000 bid for four Dodge Durango AWD pursuit vehicles from Fremont Motors

-a resolution pledging land to obtain permanent financing for the Table Mountain Living Community

-selecting the local voting delegation for the summer Wyoming Association of Municipalities meeting

-authorizing the mayor to sign individual general services contracts with 31 vendors

-approving a county subdivision

-approving 2024 utility write-offs for non-payment

-authorizing the mayor to sign a renewal lease for the Lander Senior Center

-authorizing the mayor to sign the Guardian Flight lease

-authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for services with Ayers Associates to produce the 2024 master plan

An executive session will be held regarding potential litigation.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 873 0262 6988 Passcode: 052105).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

