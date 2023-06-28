July 4 LOTRA rodeo fireworks show cancelled

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander and the Lander Old Timer Rodeo Association (LOTRA) deeply regret to announce the cancellation of the firework show scheduled for the evening of July 4 at the rodeo grounds.

The decision was made after careful consideration of all the changing rules and regulations that it takes to provide a safe public fireworks display and finding an insured firework handler prior to the deadline.

Fireworks are still allowed within the city limits on the 4th of July from 10 AM to midnight. Fireworks are not allowed on Main Street, any City-owned property including rodeo grounds, City Park, parks, the Lander Golf Course, Airport parking lot, as well as the area east of the Fremont County Detention Center between Amoretti and Poor Farm Road.

Advertisement

Fireworks are not allowed on any school district parking lots or properties.

Please note, the 2023 Pioneer Days Rodeo will still be taking place on the evening of July 3 and 4 at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available at the gate. Pre-sale tickets are available at www.lotra.org or at the Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation Department, First Interstate Bank, Ace Hardware, and Western Supply of Riverton.

“We deeply apologize for the cancellation of the firework display. This has been a long standing tradition that has been enjoyed by many. Please know that all partners involved have worked very diligently over the past six weeks to overcome a wide variety of complications and this decision was not made lightly.” said Anne Even, Community Development Coordinator at the City of Lander.

“Lander’s Pioneer Days is famous around the state for many reasons. Starting with the Lander Community Foundation Challenge for Charities races, Lander Senior Center pancake breakfast, Pioneer Days Parade, Rotary’s Annual Buffalo BBQ, Lander class reunions, 129th annual Pioneer Days Rodeo, and the ability for individuals to have their own firework display within the city limits for their own enjoyment. We ask the community to go out and make this one of the most memorable 4th of July experiences to date,” said Paula McCormick, LOTRA President.

Advertisement

Plans are being made for a community firework show in 2024.

If you are interested in being part of a new committee to work on this project, please do not hesitate to reach out to Anne Even at [email protected]