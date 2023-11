(Lander, WY) – The Lander Care & Share Food Bank, located at 281 Garfield Street, is currently celebrating the installation of over $80,000 in new solar panels.

Food and refreshments are being served from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and folks can also learn more about the project from Food Bank board members and Rocky Mountain Power associates. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Advertisement