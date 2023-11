(Lander, WY) – The Lander Care & Share Food Bank is celebrating over $80,000 in new solar panels to support its mission of feeding those in need.

They invite the community to celebrate with them on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Join them for lunch at 281 Garfield Street. All the details are shared on the flyer below. h/t Stacy Stebner