Handbooks, change order, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on June 27

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include eight action items, which are as follows:

Jeremy Hill is requesting the Board approve the Elementary School Student Handbook and Aziz Waheed is requesting the Board approve the RMS Student Handbook for the 2023-2024 school year.

Ted May is recommending the Board approve Change Order No. 1 with Air Innovations

in the amount of $3,480.66 for the Career Center Dust Collection Project. Change order

includes the relocation of existing and add additional safety shut off switches at all doors

that exit the woodshop. Adding 30 days of additional time for the substantial completion

due to electrical components ship dates have changed. The new completion date will be

September 10, 2023 which will depend on the City of Riverton and approval of a

temporary electrical solution.

A recommendation the Board approves the Lease Agreement with FCBOCES for the offices in Rendezvous Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $2,223.41.

A recommendation the Board adopts amended Policy 5340 “Hours (Classified Staff)”; Policy 3075 “School Properties Disposal”; Administrative Regulation 3075-R “School Property Disposal”; Policy 3065 “Expense Reimbursements”; Administrative Regulation 3065-R “Expense Reimbursements”; Policy 3060 “Inventories and Property Management”; Administrative Regulation 3060-R “Inventory – Equipment, Furniture and Real Property”; Policy 3045 “Bonded Employees and Officers” on first reading.

The administration team is requesting the contract offered to Aubrie Stenerson as an RHS

Physical Education Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year be rescinded per her request.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Rendezvous 4th Grade Teacher Linda Smith effective June 21, 2023 contingent on hiring a suitable replacement as per board policy.

An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Kelsey Giorgis as an

RHS Physical Education Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Matt Gonzales is recommending the Board declare four Dell Laptops which have aged

out as surplus.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.