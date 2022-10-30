Halloween day still looks to be pleasant for trick or treaters; cold front expected by mid week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the rest of the day in Fremont County is looking quiet, mild, and mostly clear.

Tomorrow is expected to be nice as well, with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies. There may be a chill in the air for some tomorrow as a breezy southwest wind blows through.

Wind picks up early this week before a cold front moves in by the middle of the week. Snow is in the forecast later this week.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s and lower 40’s today, with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s tonight. h/t NWSR