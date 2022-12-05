Half percent sales tax update scheduled for Riverton council meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda features a retirement recognition for Riverton Police Department chief Eric Murphy and the administration of the oath of office for new public works director Brian Eggleston.

The council will also consider selling two surplus vehicles – a 1990 Ford F250 dump truck and a 1999 Dodge 2500 utility truck – to the Town of Dubois and hear an update on the optional half percent sales tax for economic development.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recording are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.