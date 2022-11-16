Eggleston hired as Riverton public works director on permanent basis

Katie Roenigk
Brian Eggleston has been hired as the City of Riverton's new public works director. h/t City of Riverton

Brian Eggleston has been hired as Riverton’s new public works director.

He has filled the position on an interim basis since September, after Riverton’s former public works director, Kyle Butterfield, was hired as the new city administrator.

The Riverton City Council voted to approve the public works contract with Eggleston after an executive session held during a regular meeting Tuesday.

Eggleston formerly served as Riverton’s operations division manager.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

