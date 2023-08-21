Grant awards, bid approvals, resignations, contracts and more to come before the Riverton School Board on August 22

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 22, at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include eight action items, which are as follows:

A recommendation the Board accepts the 2023-2024 grant awards of $980,679.00 from Six B IDEA, Part B, 611 (for ages 5-21) and $8,489.00 from Six B IDEA, Part B, 619 (for ages 3-5).

Lindy Nielsen is recommending the Board accept the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Johnson O’Malley (JOM) grant funds in the amount of $36,046.82. These funds are used for materials for cultural activities, books for students and graduation honorariums or other items deemed necessary by the JOM parent committee for Native American student success.

Lindy Nielsen has received notification of a grant award in the amount of $256,971.00 for the Title VI Indian Education Grant for the 2023-2024 school year. This funding is to be used for supplemental programs to support the district’s Native American students.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the following maintenance equipment to Stotz Equipment of Riverton, WY in the total amount of $63,825.00:

John Deere 1575 TerrainCut with ComfortCab Commercial Front Mower

John Deere 72 In. 7-Iron Pro Commercial Sid Discharge Mower Deck

John Deere 60 In. Heavy-Duty Hydraulic Angling Front Blade

John Deere 60 in. Heavy-Duty Rotary Broom (for 1500 TerrainCut, 14400/1500 Series II and Non-Series II Front Mowers)

John Deere 60 In. Heavy-Duty Two-Stage Snow Blower

This was the only bid received.

Ted May is recommending the Board award the FCSD25 Control System Replacement Project to Johnson Controls, Inc. in the bid amount of $208,907.00. The project will upgrade all district locations HVAC Controls, Data Servers. The controls for data servers in use now are obsolete and are in desperate need of upgrading.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Marco Piazzisi as a RHS Assistant Girls’ Soccer Coach effective immediately and Jay Galey as a RMS Head Wrestling Coach effective immediately.

At the May 23, 2023, Board meeting, the Board accepted the resignation of Willow Creek Behavior Interventionist Shay Stanek-Esposito, effective immediately. Shay Stanek-Esposito is respectfully requesting that her resignation be rescinded. A recommendation the Board rescind the resignation of Shay Stanek-Esposito and be reinstated for the 2023-2024 school year as a Willow Creek ESSER funded Behavior Interventionist.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Leah Toso as a RHS Head Cross Country Coach and Andrea McCoy as a RHS Varsity Assistant Girls’ Swim Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.