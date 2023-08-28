Girls Scouts of Montana & Wyoming bringing mobile STEM learning center to Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will be bringing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programming to Fremont County with their Mobile STEM Learning Center.

Programming will take place in Lander, Shoshoni, and Riverton. All programming is free and open to girls in grades K-12.

You can join any of the following events:

Lander: Thursday, September 14 from 3:30pm – 5:00pm at the Pioneer Museum located at 1443 W. Main

Shoshoni: Friday, September 15 from 3:30pm – 5:00pm at the Town Plaza located on 2nd Street

Riverton: Saturday, September 16 from 10:00am – 12:00pm in the City Hall Parking Lot located at 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center is a new resource to GSMW that will provide valuable programming to girls across 78 communities across Montana and Wyoming.

The cargo-style van is equipped with solar to power the myriad of technology available to youth, including 3D printers, microscopes, virtual reality headsets, drones, and more.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center will show possibilities, provide knowledge, and give hands-on STEM experience to girls at an early age.

While more than half of the U.S. workforce is female, less than one quarter of STEM careers are held by women.

From their initial interest in STEM as a child to majoring in a STEM subject in college to pursuing a STEM career as an adult, the gender disparity needs to change at every stage of girls’ and women’s STEM engagement.

Approximately 67% of the population in Montana and Wyoming is rural. This translates to hurdles that can include a lack of access to honors courses, high-level technology business exposure, as well as limited access to quality curriculum and vigorous and engaging math and science courses.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center will allow GSMW to create and optimize an environment where girls explore freely, expand their perspectives, and hopefully pique their interest and confidence to explore STEM even more.

To view additional tour dates or to learn more about this project, you can visit www.gsmw.org or contact Briana Rickman at [email protected] or at 406-252-0488.