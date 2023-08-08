Getting Ready for Fall Sports: A Guide for Parents in Fremont County School District #25

As summer winds down and the school year approaches, it’s time to gear up for an exciting season of fall sports at Fremont County School District #25. Sports offer a fantastic opportunity for students to stay active, learn teamwork, and develop important life skills. Whether your child is interested in football, volleyball, swimming, cross country, or golf, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this fall sports season.

Riverton High School

Wolverine Football

First Day of Practice: 8/14

Coach: Mark Lenhardt

Location: Wolverine Field

RHS Volleyball

First Day of Practice: 8/14

Coach: Justin Taylor

Location: RHS Gym

RHS Girls Swimming

First Day of Practice: 8/14

Coach: Kristi Spriggs

Location: Riverton Aquatic Center

RHS Cross Country

First Day of Practice: 8/14

Coach: Tawn Gopp

Location: RHS Athletic Hallway

Golf

First Day of Practice: 8/7

Coach: Lars Flanagan

Location: Riverton Country Club

Cheer

First Day of Practice: 8/14

Coach: Meloni Walker-Galey

Location: RHS Commons

To kick off the fall sports season, there will be an RHS Activity Parent Meeting on August 10th at 5:30 pm at the Career Center. This meeting is a great opportunity to get acquainted with the coaches, ask any questions you might have, and receive important information about the upcoming sports season. Additionally, you can drop off sports physicals and pick up necessary paperwork during this meeting.

For parents of students participating in Riverton Middle School fall sports, here’s the schedule:

RMS Fall Sports

Football (grades 7, 8)

Cross Country (grades 6-8)

Volleyball (grades 7, 8)

First Day of Practice: August 22 after school

RMS parent meeting on August 22 at 5 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

It’s important to note that all athletes participating in fall sports at Fremont County School District #25 need to have sports physicals dated after May 1, 2023. These physicals ensure the safety and well-being of your child throughout the sports season.

We’re excited to see the athletes of Fremont County School District #25 showcase their skills, dedication, and sportsmanship on the field, court, pool, and track. As parents, your support plays a vital role in helping your child succeed and have a positive sports experience. Let’s cheer on our Wolverine and Spartan athletes this fall sports season!

For more information or any updates, please visit the Fremont County School District #25 website or contact the school administration.

Note: Dates, times, and locations mentioned in this article are based on the information available at the time of writing. Please check with the school for any potential changes or updates.