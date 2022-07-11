Get ready to give! WyoGives is on Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – The 3rd annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 13 with 12 local organizations participating this year.

WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event. This event is designed to not only fundraise but to raise awareness about nonprofits across the Cowboy State.

Donations can be made through wyogives.org and in some cases, your donations will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by WyoGives matching and challenge partners according to their parameters.

Advertisement

The local organizations participating include:

Increase Your Impact

All non-profits participating will have a chance to win special prizes and you can help! Click here to see how. Donating to your favorite nonprofit at a particular time on July 13th gives them the possibility of winning more money. Set your alarm and get ready to give!

The Hughes Charitable Foundation is providing a $1 million match again this year! We appreciate the generous support of Wayne and Molly Hughes. Watch their WyoGives message here.

This year’s parameters for HCF matching dollars are based on the organization’s base of operations as outlined below.

Advertisement

Open your heart and your wallet on Wednesday, July 13th. There are so many good causes to support! Less than 2 days to go!