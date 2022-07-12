Show your kindness to Eagle’s Hope & other nonprofits with WyoGives – tomorrow!

(Fremont County, WY) – The 3rd annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 13 with 12 local organizations participating this year.

WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event. This event is designed to not only fundraise but to raise awareness about nonprofits across the Cowboy State.

Donations can be made through wyogives.org.

The local organizations participating include:

Did you know?

Eagles Hope Transitions provides the residents of Fremont County a way to help create, build, and transition back into their families and/or the communities with the knowledge, skills and guidance they require to access and utilize needed services to become a healthy, productive member of Fremont County. Eagles Hope Transitions provides a safe and sober living environment that allows all people to maintain dignity and respect, and long-term personal and financial sustainability.

The money they make from WyoGives will go towards groceries, and supplies (hygiene, cleaning, bedding, etc). It will also go towards emergency services which include rental and utility assistance to help keep Fremont County Residents in their homes. Eagle’s Hope serves all of Fremont County.

“WyoGives is a great opportunity to help us continue the work we do in the community by providing transitional housing and homeless prevention. Right now, we are working on getting 4 more rooms livable. Two of the rooms are about 65% done. The other two are down to the dirt floor. We are also working to upgrade our kitchen to be a commercial kitchen,” stated Michelle Widmayer, Executive Director of Eagles Hope Transitions.

Watch this video from Apr 7th, 2020, to learn a little more about what they do, their plans for the future, and why they need your support.

Increase Your Impact

All non-profits participating will have a chance to win special prizes and you can help! Click here to see how. Donating to your favorite nonprofit at a particular time on July 13th gives them the possibility of winning more money. Set your alarm and get ready to give!

The Hughes Charitable Foundation is providing a $1 million match again this year! We appreciate the generous support of Wayne and Molly Hughes. Watch their WyoGives message here.

This year’s parameters for HCF matching dollars are based on the organization’s base of operations as outlined below.

Open your heart and your wallet on Wednesday, July 13th. There are so many good causes to support! Less than a day to go!