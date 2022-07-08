WyoGives opens in 5 days; 12 local organizations participating

(Fremont County, WY) – The 3rd annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 13 with 12 local organizations participating this year.

WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event. This event is designed to not only fundraise but to raise awareness about nonprofits across the Cowboy State.

Donations can be made through wyogives.org and in some cases, your donations will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by WyoGives matching and challenge partners according to their parameters.

The local organizations participating include: