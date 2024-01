(Lander, WY) – It was announced last week that Mrs. Toni Hudson, 2nd grade teacher at Gannett Peak Elementary, was chosen as the Wyoming State winner of the VFW Teacher of the Year.

Toni will be recognized at the State level in Cheyenne this summer and now her application will go on to the National level.

Mrs. Hudson was selected as the Lander VFW Post 954 Teacher of the Year back in November.

Advertisement

Congratulations, Mrs. Hudson!