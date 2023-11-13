More

    Gamble’s is looking to add a delivery person to their team

    Sponsored by Gambles
    Gamble’s in Lander is laser focused on providing the best possible customer service. That
    includes delivering what they sell.

    Successful candidates will…

    • Deliver furniture and appliances to customer’s homes

    • Unload warehouse inventory

    • Set up showroom floor

    • Welcome customers and have positive customer interactions

    Gamble’s offers extremely competitive wages for this position, hourly pay scale depends on how awesome you are! The successful candidate will also enjoy paid vacation, a clean work environment and a Simple IRA after 6 months.

    Apply in person at 420 Main in Lander, or mail your resume to 420 Main Street, Lander, WY.

