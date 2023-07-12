FTG welcomes new Physical Therapist in Riverton

Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton welcomes a new Physical Therapist, Jace Sharp, PT, DPT. Jace was born and raised in Wyoming and is thrilled to be treating in Riverton. She has a special love for outpatient PT.

As a Doctor of Physical Therapy Jace provides comprehensive, evidence-based care to patients of all ages and modes of injury. She enjoys working in a rural setting, allowing her to use a wide array of skills and continue learning about different specialties within the field. Jace takes pride in providing well-rounded care to all patients and she has many interests, some of those including orthopedics, sports, and vestibular.

Jace attended the University of Wyoming and continued on to UNLV to earn her Doctorate of Physical Therapy. Her passion for PT began as she was rehabilitating her own injury as a young athlete. With diverse clinical internships in PT school, Jace has experience in the acute care setting, hospital ICU, and rural medicine.

Originally from Burns, WY, Jace embraces all aspects of mountain living. Some of her favorite hobbies include fly fishing, hiking, and snowboarding, all with her mini-Aussie pup in tow. You may also find Jace curling up with a good Western read now and again.

Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities since 1996 and clinics in Green River, Rock Springs, and Rawlins since 2014. All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck, and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems, and vestibular dysfunctions.