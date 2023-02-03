Frontier Ambulance to host paid EMT academy

(Fremont County, WY) – Frontier Ambulance opened student enrollment today for a

paid EMT-Basic certification course for anyone interested in entering the pre-hospital

healthcare field and working as an EMT with Frontier.

The course is a collaborative effort between Frontier Ambulance, County leaders, the state of Wyoming, and private EMS educators to promote careers in EMS and to reinforce the

provision of high-quality EMS services in rural areas of the state.

“Frontier ambulance takes great pride in serving the citizens of Fremont County and rural

western Wyoming, and we believe sponsoring a career start class for local students is a

great way to foster pride and longevity in our EMS system,” said Diane Lane, director of

operations.

Advertisement

The course is a unique combination of remotely located instructors from Faithful Guardian

Training Center, a nationally distinguished training school based in Temple, Georgia, and

Frontier’s own certified EMS training experts.

Upon graduation and passing the EMT-Basic certification exam, students will work aboard

Frontier Ambulance units provide patient care to the residents of our county.

Classes begin Monday, February 20th, and will continue for approximately 12 weeks from 8

a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Students will be paid an hourly training wage of $10 and will

receive comprehensive healthcare and other benefits with a two-year employment commitment. Deadline to enroll is Monday, February 13th. Apply here.