Mayors to discuss state shooting complex and ambulance services during FCAG meeting on Thursday

(Lander, WY) The next meeting of the Fremont County Association of Governments will be held this Thursday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fremont County Commissioners Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse at 450 North 2nd Street in Lander.

On the agenda is a review of the 2021-2022 Fiscal Audit, ongoing discussion on the Wyoming Shooting Complex, an update on Fremont County’s ambulance services, and FCAG’s monthly forum, which includes discussions among the mayors about the current issues and challenges going on in their cities, towns, and the county, as well as additional updates from other attending county and state representatives and entities.

The public is invited to attend; reports and comments are welcomed from the audience.

FCAG meetings are generally held on the 4th Thursday of each month and rotate to a different location within the county each month. For more information, visit their website at fcagovts.com or call Gary Michaud at 307-349-8830.

Fremont County Association of Governments:

Monte Richardson

Mayor of Lander, Chair

Joel Highsmith

Mayor of Shoshoni, Vice-Chair

Sherry Oler

Mayor of Hudson, Treasurer/Secretary

Ron Fabrizius

Fremont County Commissioner

Patricia Neveaux

Mayor of Dubois

Timothy Hancock

Mayor of Riverton

Matt Pattison

Mayor of Pavillion