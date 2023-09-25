Commissioners approve ambulance subsidy

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners approved a subsidy increase of $386,796 for Priority Ambulance, Frontier Ambulance’s parent company, according to a new release from the Commissioners’ office Monday afternoon.

County 10 reported earlier this month that the workers recently unionized, and the subsidy is up for review annually each July.

Frontier Ambulance workers voted last week to go on strike if the county did not meet their funding request. The strike would go into effect at midnight on October 27.

“We’re just trying to standardize the wages,” shared their union rep, William Wilkinson. “The starting pay for EMT Basics is like $12 an hour. We’re trying to get them to $15. So the workers are not being unreasonable at all.”

Wilkinson could not comment Monday afternoon on whether this subsidy approval will avoid the strike.

This new subsidy brings the total paid to Priority Ambulance to $1.8M.

County 10 will provide updates as this progresses.

