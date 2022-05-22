Frontier Ambulance celebrates EMS Week

(Fremont County, WY) – Last week, the crews of Frontier Ambulance celebrated EMS Week. The crews wore themed T-shirts throughout the week and held an event on EMS Appreciation Day for team members and their families.

According to Frontier’s Facebook page: “EMS Week is one of our favorite weeks of the year when we get to celebrate every Paramedic, EMT, dispatcher, nurse and support staff member who are the faces, hands, and feet of our organization to our patients. This year’s national theme (was) “Rising to the Challenge” – a fitting theme that demonstrates how our team and our industry continue to pull together to serve our patients, communities, and each other in the face of change.” Delaney Powell, Supervisor; Kirsten Kenney, EMT-I; and Aimee Hernandez, EMT-B Robert Kenney, EMT-B and Jessica Sapien, Paramedic Robert Kenney, Jessica Sapien, Matthew Doi, Paramedic; Delaney Powell, Supervisor; and Dallan Apadaca, EMT-B