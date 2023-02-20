Frontier Academy student of the week: Jenisa Long

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Jenisa Long!

When asked what she loves about Frontier, Jenisa said, “EVERYTHING! Especially since each person is recognized for being who they are. I also get one on one attention for the things I need to be successful at earning my high school diploma.” Jenisa plans on attending CWC for her undergraduate work and then finishes at the University of Wyoming pharmacy program. In her spare time, Jenisa works, finishes school work, and does fun activities with her mom. Ziplining is also an activity that Jenisa would like to try soon!

Advertisement