Frontier Academy Student of the Week: Ilana Lincoln

Ilana Lincoln is our Frontier Phoenix student of the Month for February 2024.



One of the many reasons that we nominated Ilana for this recognition is her

dedication to school. She is currently enrolled in 7 hours of Dual Enrollment at

CWC, while maintaining her academic schedule at Frontier and juggling a part time

job at Java Java in Riverton. Ilana will graduate in May of 2024 and has been

accepted at LCCC where she hopes to be admitted to their Sonography program.

Ilana has a fantastic sense of humor and keeps herself organized and focused on

the tasks at hand. She seamlessly goes back and forth from CWC to Frontier and

requires very little support from staff.

When Ilana is not in school, she enjoys skateboarding, relaxing (sleeping), spending

time in the mountains with family and fishing. Ilana hopes to return to Fremont

County and homestead once she completes her college degree. She is the proud

daughter of Laura Anderson. This is just one more Phoenix to watch as she takes

flight.