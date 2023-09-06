Frontier Academy student of the week: Malakai Dresser

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Malakai Dresser!

Malakai is a Junior at Frontier Academy. Since the beginning of our school year, Malakai has completed two classes and has shown a commitment to his education through consistent attendance and focus. He comes through our doors every morning with a bright smile and a positive attitude. When he is not at school, you can often find Malakai working the drive-thru at Dairy Queen. After graduation, Malakai hopes to attend job corps and earn certifications in building and labor trades. We are proud of this rising phoenix and congratulate him on an excellent start to the 23-24 school year.

Advertisement