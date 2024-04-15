Frontier Academy Student of the Week: Hunter McOmie

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

We are excited to celebrate our student of the month, Hunter McOmie.

Hunter is a senior at Frontier and will graduate in May. Hunter is an incredibly kind and helpful student. He is eager to lend a helping hand to staff whenever needed. Hunter doesn’t know a stranger and engages in conversation with a true interest in listening to what other people are saying. Hunter has taken on new academic challenges this year while balancing a part time job. Hunter has been accepted and recently enrolled at CWC to earn an Associates Degree in Welding. When Hunter isn’t in school, you can find him enjoying the beautiful Wyoming countryside, either fishing, hunting or exploring. Hunter is the proud son of Alan McOmie and Kati Vosika. Hunter is a Phoenix who has already taken flight! We are looking forward to watching this fantastic young man continue to grow!

