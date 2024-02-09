More

    Frontier Academy student of the week: Cassandra Miller

    The Frontier Academy Student of the Month for January is Cassandra “Cassy” Miller.


    Cassy Miller is our January 2024 Student of the Month. She is the daughter of
    Becky and Lyle Miler. Cassy is currently a Senior at Frontier and will be graduating in
    March 2024.

    Cassy has played hockey from the time she was 4, both for River Rats
    and most recently as a member of the Pindale girls team. There are many reasons
    that Cassy rises to the top of our list of fantastic students. She is friendly and
    helpful to staff and other students. She attends school consistently when she’s not
    traveling the state for hockey! She has welcomed new students with positive regard
    and instantly makes them feel at home and part of our Frontier family.

    Cassy is a fun student to spend time with. She readily participates in our wellness activities and in any exploration credits offered. She is a student that can always be counted on to
    lend a hand and although she will be missed, we are excited to watch this tremendous
    Phoenix as she takes flight.

