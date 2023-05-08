Frontier Academy student of the week: Dante Buck

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Dante Buck!

Dante is an outstanding Frontier Academy Senior! During a hardship, Dante moved out on her own and took a short break from high school and went right to the workforce. She realized how much a high school diploma meant to her as a key to her future. Dante continued to work at a local nursing home while she returned to school here at Frontier to complete her high school requirements. While shy at first, Dante worked diligently at her studies and became a true leader. Alway sticking to her eye on the prize of going to college for nursing school, Dante earned her high school diploma and will be attending college this year. We are so incredibly proud of this young lady and wish her the very best in her future endeavors!

Advertisement