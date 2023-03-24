Frontier Academy student of the week: Arlo Urbrigkit

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Arlo Urbrigkit!

Arlo loves Frontier because of the experience and community. The staff and students are accepting of one another even though each person is their own individual. He wants to go into the medical field after high school and ultimately work for an organization like Doctors without Borders. In his spare time, Arlo like to read science fiction and psychological horror. Other times you can find him playing survival video games and other multi-player games. 

