From Acute Injuries to Chronic Pain, Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic in Lander Has You Covered

Aspen Mountain Medical Center (AMMC) has extended its expert orthopedic and spine services to Lander with its new Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic, now open and serving the community!

Leading the clinic is Amy Hitshew, PA-C. Amy has worked in all areas of orthopedics and is proficient in the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports medicine, hand/upper extremity, foot and ankle, total joints, and spine.

Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic at Lander currently offers treatment for:

• Acute or chronic bone and joint injuries • Back and neck pain • Osteoarthritis • Sports-related injuries • Work-related injuries

Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic at Lander is located at: 535 East Main, Suite B

The clinic hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments are available by phone at 307-222-1886.