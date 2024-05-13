Trio of Fremont County soccer teams headed to state

(Fremont County, WY) – Three Fremont County soccer teams have clinched a ticket to this week’s state tournament in Sweetwater County.

Both Lander teams and the Riverton girls will participate in their final games of the season Thursday-Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River. The full brackets and more state details can be found here.

Thursday schedule:

9:00 a.m. Riverton girls Vs. Thunder Basin @ Rock Springs Junior High School

11:00 a.m. Lander boys Vs. Worland @ Green River High School

2:00 p.m. Lander girls Vs. Buffalo @ Green River High School