South Pass City Trek to explore William Henry Jackson photo sites July 22

A South Pass City Trek featuring the work of photographer William Henry Jackson is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

The tour will revisit locations Jackson photographed in the 1870s, according to the SPC website, which notes that Jackson worked for the United State Geological Survey and was the photographer that accompanied the Hayden Expeditions into Yellowstone.

“In 1870 Jackson took a series of photographs of South Pass City and Atlantic City,” the event description states. “The trek will visit the locations and explore early photography and local history.”

Advertisement

The group will gather at the South Pass City Dance Hall to begin the trek.

Attendees should bring a full tank of gas, water, and hiking boots.

The trek is limited to 24 people, and reservations are required.

Click here to reserve a spot.

Advertisement