Fremont County Recreation Board accepting applications for recreation projects; due March 15

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Recreation Board is accepting grant applications and invites recreational community groups and organizations to submit their project proposals for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Fremont County Commissioners are mandated to annually allocate up to one-quarter of one mill levy to the Fremont County Recreation Board, which then disperses the funds through an annual grant process under three priorities: Major Construction and/or Major Improvements to Recreational Facilities; Routine Maintenance and/or Repair of Recreational Facilities and Maintenance and Construction of Recreational Infrastructure; and Individual Consideration and Administrative Support (consideration will be given to specific special events).

The application and examples of each of these priorities can be found on the Recreation Board’s website. Applications are to be turned in by next Friday, March 15, 2024. The Board will reach out via the contact person listed on the application if they have any questions or concerns.

Advertisement

The Recreation Board will contact each grant application contact person after July 1st, 2024, when they can confirm and award Community Grants for the fiscal year. All grant monies must be used within the boundaries of Fremont County. The Board will fund only those projects that are directly recreation-orientated. No determination of grants awarded will be made until July 1st, once the County Commissioners have an approved budget.

“We no longer hold community grant meetings,” said Recreation Board Treasurer Kristen Klien. “The Board will determine the final awarded community grants based on the applications turned in, so completeness and accuracy will be required.”

About the Fremont County Recreation Board

The Fremont County Recreation Board is a volunteer team of county residents appointed and funded by the County Commission. Board members are volunteers appointed to a three-year term and are comprised of 3 members from Riverton, 3 from Lander, and 3 At-Large members. Monthly meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month at different locations across Fremont County.

The board is responsible for managing an annual grant program intended to secure and expand recreational opportunities, as well as managing three properties: Fremont County Youth Camp, Green Mountain Campground, and The Heritage Trail.

Advertisement

Fremont County Heritage Trail (h/t Fremont County Recreation Board)

Green Mountain Campground is located southeast of Jeffrey City along Highway 287 and overlooks the historic Sweetwater Valley.

Fremont County Youth Camp overlooks Sinks Canyon and hosts church groups, sports teams, groups of ‘young folks and the young-at-heart.’

The Fremont County Heritage Trail is located between Riverton and Shoshoni and travels along the old railroad grade with historic sites such as Black Bridge.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Fremont County Recreation Board’s website at county10recboard.com.