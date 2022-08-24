Fremont County man sentenced for 2021 assault

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Emilio Wesaw,

age 31, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced on August 16, 2022, for assault resulting in

serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Wesaw to 27 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

On October 29, 2021, on the Wind River Reservation, Wesaw sent a text message to the victim asking for a ride.

Advertisement

When the victim arrived at Wesaw’s residence to pick him up, Wesaw opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle, pulled the victim out of the vehicle and, without provocation, began striking the victim’s head with his fists and feet.

After the assault, Wesaw fled the area. The victim was subsequently treated for a fractured skull.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.