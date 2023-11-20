Fremont County highlighted in football All-Conference honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The All-Conference selections for high school football in Wyoming were released over the weekend and Fremont County had multiple athletes selected for the honors. Wyopreps.com first reported the news. Riverton and Wind River lead the way for Fremont County and five schools in total had athletes earning All-Conference.

Riverton’s Darrick Devries won the Offense Player of the Year for the 3A East Conference, while head coach Mark Lendhardt earned Co-Coach of The Year award. Cooper Federick of Wind River earned the 9-Man West Defensive Player of The Year. Wyatt Trembly of Dubois was selected as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Here are the selections for All-Conference. The 3A and 4A classifications do it by position while 1A 6-man, 1A 9-man, and 2A just have players listed

Riverton (3A East)

Darrick Devries – QB

Nick McIntosh – WR

Ty Sheets – WR

Branson Saltsgaver – TE

Ryan Cox – OL

Xavier Garcia – OL

Nathan Mills – OL

Zaryc Prosser – DL

Kayden Liebrecht – DL

Talon Thoman – LB

Lander (3A East)

Tristen Osborne – DL

Joel Jubber – LB

Hunter Velarde – LB

Wind River (1A 9-Man West)

Chris Burk

Cooper Federick

Issac Gardner

Kyzaia Jones

Aidan Ruby

Blake Synder

Joaquin Stevens

Brayden Tatro

Shoshoni (1A 9-Man West)

Quinton Clark

Carson Kisling

Dubois (1A 6-Man South)

Kaleb Gleim

Siler Hess

Jonoah Oard

Wyatt Trembly