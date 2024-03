Fremont County Friday basketball schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – 1A/2A teams continue action at the state tournament in Casper, while 3A and 4A teams are bidding for an invite to state at regionals.

Here’s the complete look at Fremont County basketball on a busy Friday.

9:00 a.m. – Riverton Girls Vs. Evanston WATCH HERE or Listen on 105.1 JACK-FM

Advertisement

10:30 a.m. – Lander Girls Vs. Thermopolis Listen on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM

10:30 a.m. – Wind River Girls Vs. Burns (State Consolation Play) Streaming: NFHS Network

12:00 p.m. – Lander Boys Vs. Lyman Listen on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM

6:00 p.m. – Wyoming Indian Girls Vs. Lingle-Ft. Laramie (State Semi-Finals) Streaming: NFHS Network

Advertisement

6:00 p.m. – Riverton Boys Vs. Star Valley WATCH HERE or Listen on 105.1 JACK-FM

7:30 p.m. – Wyoming Indian Boys Vs. Tongue River (State Semi-Finals) Streaming: NFHS Network