Fremont County Fire Protection District spotlights volunteers for February, March

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District continues to spotlight the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has shared the volunteers of the month for February and March.

Those volunteers include Les Hammerstrom for March, and Garrett Klein for February, with the FCFPD sharing the following about Hammerstrom:

“Les Hammerstrom has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 1988. He is currently a member of Morton Kinnear Fire Dept and has previously held the position of Chief and Asst. Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Les enjoys travelling and spending time with family.” h/t FCFPD

The FCFPD had this to say about Klein:

“Garrett Klein has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2015. He is currently a member of Pavillion Fire Dept and holds the position of Battalion Chief. He has previously held the position of Asst. Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Garrett is busy farming, he is District 2 Commissioner for Midvale Irrigation Board, enjoys ice fishing and spending time with family & friends.”

Thank you, Les and Garrett, and to all of the volunteers and first responders who keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 100 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.