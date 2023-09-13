Fremont County Fire Protection District shares September volunteer spotlight

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen Alvin “Hyle” Miller as September’s volunteer. Alvin “Hyle” Miller. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Hyle has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 1985. He is currently a member of the Lander Rural Fire Department, and has previously served as Captain, Assistant Chief and Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting his tie to the Department, HYle is busy farming and ranching.”

Thank you Hyle, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.