Fremont County Fire Protection District shares November volunteer spotlight

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen Rocky McWilliams as November’s volunteer. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Rocky McWilliams has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 1990. He is currently a member of Midvale Fire Dept. and has previously served as Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief as well as Training Officer.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Rocky enjoys working cattle, playing golf, spending time in the outdoors and being with family & friends.”

Thank you Rocky, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.