(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks in January, and has recently chosen Robert Philp as December’s volunteer. h/t FCFPD

Thank you, Robert, and to all of the volunteers and first responders who keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.

