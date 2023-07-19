Fremont County Fire Protection District announces volunteer firefighter spotlight for July

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District continues to spotlight the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has chosen Thomas Beasley as July’s volunteer of the month. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District Facebook page

Beasley has been a Fremont County firefighter since 2016, and is currently the Assistant Chief for the Morton-Kinnear Fire Department.

When not responding to calls and devoting time to the Dept., Beasley enjoys hunting, scouting, being outdoors, spending time with his family and being an active member of his church.

Thank you Thomas, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.